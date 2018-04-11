Financial Survey: Brunswick (NYSE:BC) and Its Peers

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) is one of 14 public companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Brunswick to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Brunswick pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brunswick pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunswick has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brunswick and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 0 2 13 0 2.87 Brunswick Competitors 71 359 524 18 2.50

Brunswick presently has a consensus target price of $69.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Brunswick’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brunswick is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brunswick shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brunswick has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick 3.09% 22.52% 10.20% Brunswick Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brunswick and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $4.51 billion $146.40 million 15.20 Brunswick Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.48

Brunswick’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick. Brunswick is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brunswick beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories. Its boat offerings include: fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; utility boats; deck boats; inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats. Its fitness products include cardiovascular and strength training equipment for both the commercial and consumer markets. It also sells products for active aging, rehabilitation, productive well-being, a complete line of billiards tables and other game room tables and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.