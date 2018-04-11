Bryan M. Benitz Sells 20,000 Shares of Africa Oil Corp (AOI) Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Director Bryan M. Benitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total transaction of C$23,800.00.

Africa Oil stock opened at C$27.50 on Wednesday. Africa Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Africa Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.80 to C$1.44 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

