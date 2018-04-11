BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 4,490 Shares of The Hershey Company (HSY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises about 1.3% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.10% of The Hershey worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of The Hershey in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs lowered The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank raised The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. 1,027,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,711. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $20,913.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.04%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

