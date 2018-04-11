Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holdings Raised by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 431,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 535,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 27,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.37. 1,183,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,491.52, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $784,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cowen set a $115.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vetr cut Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

