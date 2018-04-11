NextEra Energy (NEE) Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,889,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,968,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,764,000 after acquiring an additional 243,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $439,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,723. The firm has a market cap of $76,329.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $164.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.87.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

