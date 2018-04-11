BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $8 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,136,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

USB traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,944. The company has a market cap of $83,569.72, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,881,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,540,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bryn-mawr-trust-co-lowers-position-in-u-s-bancorp-usb-updated-updated-updated.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.