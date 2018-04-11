BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $12.86 Million Position in Aflac (AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,797,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,743,000 after buying an additional 813,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,660,000 after buying an additional 134,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,828,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,031,000 after buying an additional 265,633 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,468,000 after buying an additional 2,037,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,601,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,135,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 2,062,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $33,972.57, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. analysts predict that Aflac will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aflac to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other Aflac news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,242,723.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

