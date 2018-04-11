BT Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

BT Investment Management Ltd grew its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IBM were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138,700.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $171.69.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IBM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale set a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

