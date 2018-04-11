Buckeye Partners (BPL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2018 – Buckeye Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Strategic VTTI acquisitions and organic growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena. However, in a year’s time, Buckeye Partners units have lost wider than the industry's decline. Rising debt expenses and gradual stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership. The partnership depends on its operating subsidiaries to service debt obligations and pay cash distributions to its unit holders. Stringent government regulations and dependence on limited group customers for bulk of its storage revenues are headwinds.”

4/11/2018 – Buckeye Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – Buckeye Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Buckeye Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – Buckeye Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In a year’s time , Buckeye Partners units have lost wider than the industry's decline. Rising debt expenses and gradual stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership. The partnership depends on its operating subsidiaries to service debt obligations and pay cash distributions to its unitholders. Stringent government regulations and dependence on limited group customers for bulk of its storage revenues are headwinds. Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Strategic VTTI acquisitions and organic growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena.”

3/27/2018 – Buckeye Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2018 – Buckeye Partners had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2018 – Buckeye Partners was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Buckeye Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Buckeye Partners reported mixed results in the fourth quarter with its earnings per unit lagging the expectation, while total revenues beat the same. Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Strategic VTTI acquisitions and organic growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena. Last month, the loss in partnership units was wider than the industry's decline. Stringent government regulations are persistent headwinds for Buckeye Partners. The partnership depends on its operating subsidiaries to service debt obligations and pay cash distributions to its unitholders. Rising debt expenses and stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership.”

3/15/2018 – Buckeye Partners was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Buckeye Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/6/2018 – Buckeye Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Buckeye Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

2/12/2018 – Buckeye Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2018 – Buckeye Partners was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BPL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5,420.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Mckinley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 377,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,741,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 46,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

