Buckeye Partners (BPL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time , Buckeye Partners units have lost wider than the industry's decline. Rising debt expenses and gradual stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership. The partnership depends on its operating subsidiaries to service debt obligations and pay cash distributions to its unitholders. Stringent government regulations and dependence on limited group customers for bulk of its storage revenues are headwinds. Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Strategic VTTI acquisitions and organic growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of BPL opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $5,479.10, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $483,690.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 31,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/buckeye-partners-bpl-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckeye Partners (BPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.