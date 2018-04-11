Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Buckeye Partners’ FY2018 Earnings (BPL)

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Buckeye Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

BPL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. 824,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,409. The firm has a market cap of $5,420.32, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $946.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Buckeye Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

In related news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $483,690.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 315.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 86,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

