Bulwark (BWK) Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $117,339.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00018721 BTC on major exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 6,193,920 coins and its circulating supply is 5,874,866 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulwark is a PoW cryptocurrency based on NIST5 algorithm. “

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

