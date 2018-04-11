Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Burberry (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Burberry (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) price target on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($26.86) price target on shares of Burberry in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) price target on shares of Burberry in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Burberry from GBX 1,710 ($24.17) to GBX 1,640 ($23.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($27.14) price target on shares of Burberry in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($24.31) price target on shares of Burberry in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,696.50 ($23.98).

BRBY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,720 ($24.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,003,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry has a 1 year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,024 ($28.61).

In other Burberry news, insider Ron Frasch purchased 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($23.11) per share, with a total value of £14,469.75 ($20,451.94). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 18,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($22.19), for a total value of £289,194 ($408,754.77).

Burberry Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

