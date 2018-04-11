BuzzCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2,079.00 (CRYPTO:BUZZ)

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. BuzzCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $2,079.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BuzzCoin has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BuzzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BuzzCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2015. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,242,618,587 coins. The official website for BuzzCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BuzzCoin Coin Trading

BuzzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy BuzzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuzzCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BuzzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

