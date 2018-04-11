Byline Bancorp (BY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

BY stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $607,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,686 shares of company stock worth $1,590,875 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,511,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

