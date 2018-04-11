Byteball Bytes Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246,030.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $133.08 million and $246,030.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be bought for approximately $206.26 or 0.02991680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00823274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172536 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061641 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes’ launch date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,222 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES “

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptox, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

