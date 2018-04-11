Bytecent (BYC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,452.00

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bytecent coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecent has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Bytecent has a market capitalization of $845,181.00 and approximately $9,452.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bytecent Profile

BYC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,078,359 coins. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

