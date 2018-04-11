C. H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company's efforts to expand globally through mergers are impressive. The acquisition of Milgram & Company, completed in August 2017, is likely to boost the company's global presence and will be accretive this year. Its initiatives to reward shareholders through dividends and share buy backs are also encouraging. In December 2017, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.2%. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first quarter earnings being revised upward 13.9% in the last 90 days. However, the company is struggling with high costs. The deterioration in operating ratio is also worrisome. Adding further to its woes are the company's high debt levels.”

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research raised C. H. Robinson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded C. H. Robinson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C. H. Robinson from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,286. C. H. Robinson has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12,852.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. equities research analysts expect that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In other C. H. Robinson news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,932.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $355,132.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C. H. Robinson by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,486,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,430,000 after buying an additional 1,275,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in C. H. Robinson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,166,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,596,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C. H. Robinson by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 652,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,156,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $25,483,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $24,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About C. H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

