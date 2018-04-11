1,594 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Purchased by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF accounts for 0.1% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,158,000 after purchasing an additional 624,551 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,963,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,940,000 after buying an additional 296,538 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,027,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares during the period.

DIA stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.88. 4,730,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,690. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $265.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

