Cabana LLC Takes Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,945. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

