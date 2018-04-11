Cabana LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Health Care SPDR accounts for 1.1% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Care SPDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 224,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Health Care SPDR by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Health Care SPDR by 32.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Health Care SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Health Care SPDR by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,886. Health Care SPDR has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $91.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.2997 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

