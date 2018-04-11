Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $10,676.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.12 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

