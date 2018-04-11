ValuEngine Downgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CACI International to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

CACI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.85. 12,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,085. CACI International has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3,733.59, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). CACI International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,743 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,412 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CACI International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,968,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CACI International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

