Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Share Price

Media headlines about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Design Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 46.7881582613658 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CDNS opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $10,267.29, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 44,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $2,004,115.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 377,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,969,625.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $1,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,901.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,915 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

