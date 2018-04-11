California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 33,428 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,070. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,267.29, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,401.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $40,074.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,035 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 33,428 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-shares-bought-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.