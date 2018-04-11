CAE (CAE) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “reduce” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.66.

CAE stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.31. 380,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,178. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$19.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.68.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$734.97 million. CAE had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 22.67%.

In other news, insider Mark Hounsell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$40,205.00. Also, insider Gennaro Colabatistto purchased 11,220 shares of CAE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$204,091.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377 shares of company stock valued at $55,973.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

