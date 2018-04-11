CAI International, Inc. (CAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

CAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CAI International from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Ogawa Family Trust sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $26,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CAI International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 220,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CAI International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 102,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CAI International by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 324,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CAI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,979,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CAI International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 180,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,641. CAI International has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $421.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. CAI International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. CAI International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CAI International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

