Cairn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.53) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNE. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.67) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.08 ($3.66).

Shares of CNE traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 225 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($3.35).

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.97), for a total value of £440,157.90 ($622,131.31).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

