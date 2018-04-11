Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,930. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2,251.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $96,486.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 400,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

