Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,380,168,000 after acquiring an additional 937,121 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,108,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,004,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.65. 1,696,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,889. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80,922.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total value of $560,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,659 shares of company stock worth $17,317,694 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

