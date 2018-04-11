Calamos Convertible Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Calamos Convertible stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Calamos Convertible Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

