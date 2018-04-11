Calamos Convertible (CHY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Calamos Convertible worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its position in Calamos Convertible by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible by 20.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

CHY stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Calamos Convertible Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

