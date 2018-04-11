Analyzing Fortive (FTV) and CalAmp (CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortive has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and Fortive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $351.10 million 2.31 -$7.90 million $0.87 26.21 Fortive $6.66 billion 3.93 $1.04 billion $2.89 25.99

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp. Fortive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CalAmp and Fortive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 2 6 0 2.75 Fortive 0 7 4 0 2.36

CalAmp presently has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Fortive has a consensus price target of $76.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Fortive.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and Fortive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp 5.00% 19.20% 7.92% Fortive 15.69% 30.54% 11.16%

Dividends

Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CalAmp does not pay a dividend. Fortive pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Fortive shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Fortive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortive beats CalAmp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables. This segment markets its products and services under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, LANDAUER, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and various electromechanical and electronic motion control products, mechanical components, and supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. It also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

