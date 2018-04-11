Insider Selling: Caleres (CAL) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,026.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CAL stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1,494.81, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS lowered Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 525,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/caleres-inc-cal-insider-daniel-r-freidman-sells-2000-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.