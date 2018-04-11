California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in iKang Healthcare Group Inc (KANG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iKang Healthcare Group Inc (NASDAQ:KANG) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of iKang Healthcare Group worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in iKang Healthcare Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,571,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,199 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,504,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of KANG stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.48, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iKang Healthcare Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.39 million during the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services.

