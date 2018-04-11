California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Rambus worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 396,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,488.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $90,571.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Stark sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $35,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,985 shares of company stock valued at $293,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/california-public-employees-retirement-system-buys-7799-shares-of-rambus-inc-rmbs-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.