California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 101,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,273. The stock has a market cap of $791.00, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

