California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,365 Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 51.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,140,000 after buying an additional 525,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 171.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 637,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 403,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 290,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,034. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,027.88, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $82,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $100,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,625 shares of company stock worth $3,215,250. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

