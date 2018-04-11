California Resources (CRC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.91 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of California Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.42.

NYSE CRC opened at $20.47 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37. The stock has a market cap of $770.52, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 5.83.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 35,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

