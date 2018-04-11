California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Gardner Denver worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,766,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,644,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 994,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 321,779 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 1,296,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 389,097 shares during the period.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,763.82 and a P/E ratio of 308.90.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gardner Denver to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

