California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 306,560 Shares of Delphi Technologies, Inc (DLPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Delphi Technologies, Inc (NYSE:DLPH) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Delphi Technologies worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 74.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLPH shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Timothy Manganello acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

DLPH opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Delphi Technologies, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $4,346.48 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies, Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

