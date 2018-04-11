California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,297 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $709,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $270,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7,212.18, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $148.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

