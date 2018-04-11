California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,745.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.87. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $189.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 89.83% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 386.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-2811-shares-of-halozyme-therapeutics-inc-halo-updated.html.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.