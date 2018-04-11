Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

LNG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,733. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

