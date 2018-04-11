Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYN. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $226,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,025,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 695,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 726,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,556,000 after purchasing an additional 600,980 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,400,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 542,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

WYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $1,028,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myra J. Biblowit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WYN traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 948,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,955.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wyndham Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-6695-shares-of-wyndham-worldwide-co-wyn-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.