California Water Service Group (CWT) Upgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Wells Fargo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWT. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. UBS dropped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,769.22, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.89 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,909.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,376.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 874 shares of company stock worth $30,962. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

