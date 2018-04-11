Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Wells Fargo stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 14,658,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,748,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254,862.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

