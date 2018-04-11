Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 241,399 Shares of Callaway Golf (ELY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 520.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,399 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Callaway Golf worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,195,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,515,000 after buying an additional 573,445 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard H. Arnett sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $123,097.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver G. Brewer III sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $437,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,409 shares of company stock worth $3,783,462. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.06 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,593.59, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.74 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

