Calyxt (CLXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $214,198.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan W.J. Corkal sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $406,308.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,496 shares of company stock worth $2,045,928.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 375,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calyxt by 1,421.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,920. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

