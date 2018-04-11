Cambrex Co. (CBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.80 Million

Analysts predict that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will announce $110.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. Cambrex reported sales of $105.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full year sales of $110.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $573.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $559.60 million to $587.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cambrex.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.39 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Cambrex’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Longbow Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 895,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 733,663 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 620,098 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,203,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 384,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,780,000.

Cambrex stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 143,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,950. The stock has a market cap of $1,708.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. Cambrex has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $62.95.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

